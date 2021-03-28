‘Truth will come out’: Anil Deshmukh on corruption probe by retired HC judge

Days, after the Maharashtra government ordered probe into corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, the state home minister on Sunday, said that the investigation will bring out the truth in the matter. The probe will be done by a judicial commission and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has started the process to form the panel, people aware of the development said.

"In the last Cabinet meeting, I had asked chief minister to investigate the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai police commissioner. He has agreed to it and the probe will be done by a retired high court judge. The truth in the entire matter will come before the people," Deshmukh said at the Nagpur airport.

Former top cop Param Bir Singh, who was recently removed from his post, has claimed the state home minister indulged in extortion. Singh has claimed that Deshmukh met Sachin Vaze, arrested in connection with Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe, in February and asked him to collect ₹100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

The minister, however, has denied the allegations and said that he was in home quarantine after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during the period stated in Singh’s letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh has alleged that the former Mumbai police commissioner made the claims to save himself as his role in the Ambani bomb scare case was becoming clear.

“We need concurrence of a retired judge who will probe the charges levelled against the home minister, which may take a few days,” said a MVA minister, on condition of anonymity after the meeting of senior ministers at Thackeray residence on Wednesday, where they decided to form a commission to probe Singh’s allegations.

The commission is likely to be formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, which will give it powers to summon anyone for deposition, seek documents, and conduct hearings.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly demanded that the home minister resign. He has also claimed that this is not the first time that Deshmukh has been named in a corruption case and pointed to the alleged illegal transfer of IPS officers in the state. Fadnavis said that a report was submitted to the government in this regard but no action was taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON