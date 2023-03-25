Tufropes director Madhav Goel buys luxury apartment in Malabar Hill for 121 crore

Mumbai: In yet another big-ticket transaction this year, Madhav Goel, director of Tufropes, a leading manufacturer of synthetic fibre rope and netting solutions, has purchased a 9,546 sq ft apartment in sea-facing Lodha Malabar project in Malabar Hill for a sum of ₹121 crore.

Presently under construction, Lodha Malabar’s likely possession date is June 2026. The project has 36 apartments in A and B wings, comprising mostly of 4BHK apartments measuring 3,800 sq. ft each and ten 5BHK duplex apartments of 6,640 sq ft and 7,995 sq ft configurations. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The apartment on the 19th floor of the luxury residential project on Walkeshwar Road was purchased from Macrotech Developers Ltd, a listed developer, and will come with six parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on March 23 and the purchaser paid a stamp duty of ₹7.26 crore, according to documents accessed by Indextap.com. The transaction fetched a rate of ₹1,26,754 per sq ft.

35-year-old Goel is a director at Tufropes, which claims to be a global leader in manufacturing synthetic fibre rope and nets used in sectors like shipping, fishing and aquaculture, agriculture, horticulture, and sports. A resident of Sterling Apartments in Peddar Road, he is also a designated partner in SMG Designs LLP, Fibretech LLP, Resin Agency LLP, and a director in Polysil Drip Irrigation, and Elixrr Industries Private Ltd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This second big transaction was reported in the Lodha Malabar project of the Lodha Group. On March 10, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj purchased a triplex apartment of over 18,008 sq ft on the top three floors of the project for ₹252.50 crore, setting the record for the costliest penthouse in the city. The transaction fetched a rate of ₹1,40,277 per sq ft on the total area.

Presently under construction, Lodha Malabar’s likely possession date is June 2026. The project has 36 apartments in A and B wings, comprising mostly of 4BHK apartments measuring 3,800 sq. ft each and ten 5BHK duplex apartments of 6,640 sq ft and 7,995 sq ft configurations.

According to industry sources, more high-value transactions are likely to be registered in the luxury segment of ₹20 crore and above ticket size in the next six days as high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) try to reinvest in luxury properties. From April 1, the government has announced that long-term capital taxes exemption towards buying residential units shall be capped at ₹10 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}