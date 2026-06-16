MUMBAI: Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular Hindi television serials, including Kumkum Bhagya, was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara on Sunday evening. She was 22.

TV actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22, cousin seeks probe

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The Achole police have registered an accidental death report and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ugale was known for portraying Diya Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya. She also appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse and later played the lead role in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Apart from television, she featured in Hindi films, portraying the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. She also appeared alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee in the thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

While her father has not expressed any suspicion regarding her death, her cousin, Akash Satish Ugale, has sought a detailed investigation, claiming that the actor had appeared distressed in the days leading up to the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Akash alleged that he had come across an Instagram account bearing Ugale’s photograph as its profile picture and requested police to examine its possible relevance to the case. He also referred to a reel uploaded on the account on Sunday and urged investigators to scrutinise the account’s activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akash alleged that he had come across an Instagram account bearing Ugale’s photograph as its profile picture and requested police to examine its possible relevance to the case. He also referred to a reel uploaded on the account on Sunday and urged investigators to scrutinise the account’s activity. {{/usCountry}}

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The cousin further drew parallels between the dates of Ugale’s death and that of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. However, police have not indicated any connection between the two cases, and no evidence supporting such a link has been made public.

Akash also alleged that young actors from non-film backgrounds often face significant pressures within the entertainment industry and claimed that his cousin may have been affected by similar challenges. He called for a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.

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Police said investigations are underway and that all relevant aspects of the case are being examined.