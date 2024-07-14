Two arrested for illegally entering Anant Ambani’s wedding venue

MUMBAI: Two individuals were arrested in separate incidents for illegally entering the wedding venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The accused entered through different gates but were apprehended by security officers who noticed their suspicious movements. They were taken to the police station and booked. HT Image

In the First Information Report filed based on a complaint by security officer Balramsingh Lal, who has been working at the Jio World Convention Centre for two years and was stationed at the wedding venue since July 5th, it was reported that one person was seen behaving suspiciously on the first floor of the Jio World Centre early Saturday. Lal brought the individual to his security in-charge, Manish Shyamleti, who interrogated him and subsequently handed him over to the Bandra-Kurla Complex police.

“The man, identified as Lukman Mohammad Shafi Shaikh, 28, a businessman from Virar, entered the venue illegally via Gate 10. All visitors to the venue were issued special passes for entry,” explained a police officer. Shaikh later admitted that he had entered the venue out of curiosity.

In the second incident, security officials at pavilion number 1 of the Jio World Centre noticed a person behaving suspiciously on Friday morning. They stopped and questioned him.

“He identified himself as Venkatesh Aluri, 26, a YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh. Further inquiry revealed that he had been spotted at Gate 23 on Friday morning and was asked to leave as he lacked a valid pass for the wedding ceremony. Despite this, he proceeded towards Gate 19 and managed to enter the venue illegally. However, vigilant guards apprehended him and, after informing senior officers, brought him to the local Bandra-Kurla police station,” stated the police officer. Aluri confessed that he wanted to film content for his YouTube channel.

“We have charged him under Section 329 (criminal trespass and house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, 2023,” added the officer.

The police said that besides police security, there is stringent private security at the wedding venue due to the expected attendance of several VVIPs. In addition to security measures, several traffic diversions are in place to accommodate the movements of these VVIPs.