Two arrested in Andheri teen's death whose body found stuffed in suitcase

Two people accused in the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Mumbai's Andheri whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase have been arrested from Gujarat, the police said on Saturday. The girl, identified as Vanshita Kanaiyalal Rathod, was found dead on August 26, her body recovered from a suitcase on the side of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, near the Naigaon railway station in Palghar district of Maharashtra. She had been missing for over 24 hours.

The police had found the girl’s body in a bag on the side of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway with stab wounds in her abdomen, Inspector Rahulkumar Patil of the Waliv police station had said last week. The bag had a towel and a few clothes, as well as a school uniform belonging to a school in Andheri.

“The deceased girl was living in Andheri area of Mumbai and a case of kidnapping was registered at Andheri police station,” Patil had said. “We then made calls to the Andheri police and identified the girl,” the officer had noted.

According to the police report filed at Andheri station, the girl had left for her school in the morning of August 25 but did not return home till evening. Her parents reported her missing after searching the locality and failing to trace her.

The police traced CCTV cameras across railway stations right from Andheri to Naigaon stations to nab the accused.

The Andheri police had registered a kidnapping case, as the missing person was a minor. A case under section 302 (murder) was registered at Waliv police station in Vasai after her body was found.

