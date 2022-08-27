Mumbai: Body of 15-year-old girl found stuffed in suitcase dumped at Naigaon railway station

The body of a 15-year-old school girl from Andheri was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in in a travel bag near the Naigaon railway station on Friday. The girl, identified as Vanshita Kanaiyalal Rathod, had been missing since Thursday afternoon from her Andheri house. The police have registered a case of murder and efforts are underway to trace her killer.

Inspector Rahulkumar Patil of the Waliv police station said that at around 3pm, they received a call from the Naigaon railway police that a bag with a girl’s body was found in the bushes near the newly constructed East-West bridge at Naigaon railway station.

“On reaching the spot we found the girl’s body in the bag with stab wounds in her abdomen,” Patil said. The bag had a towel and a few clothes, as well as a school uniform belonging to a school in Andheri. “We then made calls to the Andheri police and identified the girl,” Patil added.

The officers from the Andheri police station said that Rathod had left for her school on Thursday morning, but did not return home till evening. Her parents reported her missing after searching the locality and failing to locate her. Based on their complaint, the Andheri police had registered a kidnapping case, as the missing person was a minor.

“It is not clear yet whether Rathod had been taken against her will or she willing left with someone,” Patil said. The police have not yet found the weapon used to stab and kill the school girl.

Police are now trying to trace the accused by first looking into the recordings of the CCTV cameras installed at railway stations right from Andheri to Naigaon stations. They are also checking the CCTV recordings of the area around house and school of the deceased girl to find out how she went missing.

A case under section 302 has been registered at Waliv police station in Vasai in connection with the incident.