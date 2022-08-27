Mumbai: Body of 15-year-old girl found stuffed in suitcase dumped at Naigaon railway station
The officers from the Andheri police station said that Rathod had left for her school on Thursday morning, but did not return home till evening.
The body of a 15-year-old school girl from Andheri was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in in a travel bag near the Naigaon railway station on Friday. The girl, identified as Vanshita Kanaiyalal Rathod, had been missing since Thursday afternoon from her Andheri house. The police have registered a case of murder and efforts are underway to trace her killer.
Inspector Rahulkumar Patil of the Waliv police station said that at around 3pm, they received a call from the Naigaon railway police that a bag with a girl’s body was found in the bushes near the newly constructed East-West bridge at Naigaon railway station.
“On reaching the spot we found the girl’s body in the bag with stab wounds in her abdomen,” Patil said. The bag had a towel and a few clothes, as well as a school uniform belonging to a school in Andheri. “We then made calls to the Andheri police and identified the girl,” Patil added.
The officers from the Andheri police station said that Rathod had left for her school on Thursday morning, but did not return home till evening. Her parents reported her missing after searching the locality and failing to locate her. Based on their complaint, the Andheri police had registered a kidnapping case, as the missing person was a minor.
“It is not clear yet whether Rathod had been taken against her will or she willing left with someone,” Patil said. The police have not yet found the weapon used to stab and kill the school girl.
Police are now trying to trace the accused by first looking into the recordings of the CCTV cameras installed at railway stations right from Andheri to Naigaon stations. They are also checking the CCTV recordings of the area around house and school of the deceased girl to find out how she went missing.
A case under section 302 has been registered at Waliv police station in Vasai in connection with the incident.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics