Two brothers arrested for gang-raping 20-year-old woman

Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint. Police officers said while one of them raped the woman, the other filmed a video and threatened to circulate it if she revealed the incident to anyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pradeep Salekar, PI, Dharavi police station said, “The two brothers entered the house in a broad daylight and raped her at knifepoint. The woman had come to Mumbai just two months ago.”

“We checked more than 102 CCTV cameras in the area and identified one of the accused who was greeting a shopkeeper at Sant Kakkaya Marg in Dharavi,” informed Salekar.

The police team contacted the shopkeeper, who then revealed the identity of the accused as Nilesh Chauhan, 20, a resident of Vile-Parle. Cops then arrested him and his brother Anil Chauhan, 19.

“Anil saw the woman in a garden in Dharavi. He was attracted to her and tried to speak with her but she avoided him. Anil, with his brother, recced her house. Both of them were born and brought up in Dharavi and recently shifted to Vile-Parle,” said Balwant Patil, senior police inspector of Dharavi police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused had come for a relative’s marriage in Dharavi and stayed there for three days. They followed the victim on May 10, entered her house, Anil at knifepoint sexually assaulted her while Nilesh made her video. Later, both of them fled after threatening her.

“We have arrested them and got their police custody till May 23,” said Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, Zone V.

The police had registered a case under 376 (punishment for rape), 376 D (gang rape), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for Sexual Harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 D (stalking), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and sections of Information Technology Act, 2000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}