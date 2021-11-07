Two dead after blaze at a residential building in Mumbai

Two people succumbed to their burn injuries after a fire broke out at a 15-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Kandivali (West) late on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage around 8:30 pm, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The fire probably started due to a diya kept in the balcony of one of the houses on the 14th floor. Due to high wind speed, the fire spread to 15th floor. So far, five people have been rescued,” said Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Two people with severe burns died during treatment, BMC said. The fire was doused after midnight, the mayor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON