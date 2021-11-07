Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two dead after blaze at a residential building in Mumbai
mumbai news

Two dead after blaze at a residential building in Mumbai

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage around 8:30 pm, the Mumbai civic body informed.
Image for representation(ANI)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two people succumbed to their burn injuries after a fire broke out at a 15-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Kandivali (West) late on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. 

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage around 8:30 pm, he added. 

“The fire probably started due to a diya kept in the balcony of one of the houses on the 14th floor. Due to high wind speed, the fire spread to 15th floor. So far, five people have been rescued,” said Mayor Kishori Pednekar. 

Two people with severe burns died during treatment, BMC said. The fire was doused after midnight, the mayor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai fire
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP