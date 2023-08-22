Container turns turtle on Mumbai-Pune e-way; 2 dead, 5 injured

Navi Mumbai: Two people died, and five people were seriously injured after a speeding container, coming from Pune to Mumbai, lost its control, rammed into the divider and turned turtle on the opposite lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Borghat on Monday morning.

According to the police, the accident happened around 9am in Dheku village, Borghat, when the speeding container breached through the divider and rammed into four other cars. A couple from Vile Parle, Bakul Manohar Raut, 46, and his wife Ashwini Bakul Raut, 45, died on the spot in the accident.

The driver of the container, identified as Nabham Suresham Trivedi, 34, a resident of Jaitpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked in the matter and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khopoli, an officer from the Khopoli police station said, adding, “Trivedi will be arrested once he is discharged.”

“The speeding container first rammed onto a Tata Punch SUV, which was ahead of him, then breached through the divider of the road, crossed to the other lane and rammed into a Swift Dzire, then a Datsun Go and a Ford EcoSport,” the officer added.

The victims were seated in the Swift Dzire car, and two others – Aarti Gadade, 65, and Asmita Khatavak, 40 – in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries. Three other passengers from the Tata Punch SUV, Anjana Ganpat Lokre, 73, Ashish Ganpat Lokre, 45, from Ahmedabad and Yogesh Dileep Jadhav, 30, from Solapur have sustained grievous injuries in the accident.

“Gadade and Khatavak are undergoing treatment in MGM Hospital, Navi Mumbai, whereas, Anjana, Ashish and Jadhav are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Khopoli,” the officer said, adding, “The driver was speeding and hence lost control at the turn which also had a slope. After a thorough checking by RTO officials, it would be known if there was any technical fault in the vehicle.”

The accused has been booked under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

