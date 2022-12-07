Two employees of gold merchant steal jewellery worth 1.4 crore

Mumbai: Two employees of a Girgaum-based gold merchant have allegedly escaped with their employer’s jewellery worth ₹1.40 crore. The police have launched a man-hunt to trace both of them.

The two accused have been identified as Laxman Rawal and Ramesh Rawal. Police sources said that they are from Rajasthan and a team will soon go there to look for them.

The complainant Nikhil Chawda, 36, used to sell gold at wholesale rates and has a good customer base.

According to the complaint, in October, Chawda had planned to go to Nashik to sell gold jewellery. Hence, he brought a lot of gold jewellery to his office.

On October 6, he went to a restaurant in Girgaum for lunch. During this time Laxman Rawal and Ramesh Rawal took some jewellery under the pretext of showing it to a prospective customer.

“Since Chawda trusted them, initially he did not doubt their intention. However, when the two did not return for a long time and their phones were also found to be switched off, Chawda realised that they ran away with it,” said a police officer.

Chawda then filed a complaint and an FIR was registered. The duo has been booked under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.