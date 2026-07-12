MUMBAI: Two first-year junior college students drowned in a water-filled quarry in Ketkipada, Dahisar East, on Saturday after they unknowingly walked into a deep section of the waterbody during an outing with friends. Police said the quarry had previously been sealed off because of the danger posed by its deep water, but the students managed to find their way around and enter the space.

Two FYJC students drown in Dahisar quarry

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased, Piyush Gupta, 19, from Marol, and Om Ankush Singh, 19, from Kandivali, were students of Thakur College. They had visited the quarry with classmates Aman Giri, 19, and Divesh Patel, 18, after their classes.

Police said the group spent some time near the quarry before entering the water. While wading through it, Gupta and Singh failed to judge the depth and slipped into a deep pit.

“After spending some time around the waterlogged pit, they entered the water, and while walking in the water they could not gauge the depth and the deceased slipped in the deep. Giri and Patel tried to help them, but could not,” said an officer from Dahisar police station.

The two other students tried to rescue them but were unsuccessful. They then sought help from passersby and alerted the authorities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fire brigade personnel later recovered the two youths from the quarry and rushed them to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where they were declared dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire brigade personnel later recovered the two youths from the quarry and rushed them to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where they were declared dead. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Giri and Patel then sought help from passersby and alerted the authorities. Soon after, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the duo from the quarry and rushed them to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where they were declared dead.

“We have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and are investigating to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” the police officer added.