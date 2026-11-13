Two, including minor, arrested for murder of labour contractor and moneylender in Mumbai’s Kurla

A day after a labour contractor and moneylender was shot dead in Kurla’s Makadwala Compound, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man and his minor associate for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The 22-year-old accused is the son of Ashish Pawar, who is in jail in connection with the murder of Vinod Pawar's brother, Baba Pawar. (HT)

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According to the police, the 22-year-old accused, Nihal Ashish Pawar, had pulled the trigger on the deceased, Vinod Pawar, while the minor had accompanied him during the shooting.

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After their arrest on Thursday, Nihal Pawar was produced before a court and remanded in police custody for four days, while the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correctional home for juvenile delinquents.

As reported by HT earlier, 40-year-old Vinod Pawar was shot dead near the Halav bridge in Kurla on Wednesday, around six months after his brother Baba Pawar was killed in a similar attack, likely stemming from a dispute with relatives.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: 6 months after man’s murder, brother shot dead in Kurla Murder comes six months after victim's brother was killed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 6 months after man’s murder, brother shot dead in Kurla Murder comes six months after victim's brother was killed {{/usCountry}}

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After Wednesday’s murder, the police had identified four suspects, including an arrested accused in the Baba Pawar murder case, his son and two of the son’s friends. Nihal Pawar, who was arrested on Thursday, is the son of Ashish Pawar, who is in jail in connection with Baba Pawar’s murder, police sources said.

The deceased, Vinod Pawar, was convicted by the sessions court for a 2019 murder, but was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2025. He had two other cases registered against him while his brother Baba Pawar had at least two criminal cases registered against him, including a murder case in which he was acquitted.