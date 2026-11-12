MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Halav bridge in Kurla on Wednesday, around six months after his brother was killed in a similar attack, likely stemming from a dispute with relatives. 6 months after man’s murder, brother shot dead in Kurla

According to the VB Nagar police, the deceased, Vinod Mallappa Pawar, worked as a labour contractor and moneylender and he had three offences registered against him, including a murder case. Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, assailants shot at him at the Makadwala compound, and he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Sion Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde.

Members of Pawar’s family subsequently staged a protest in front of the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, demanding a speedy probe and arrest of the accused.

Vinod’s brother Baba Pawar was shot dead in similar fashion in April this year and the police suspect the two murders are linked to an old dispute between the Pawar family and their distant relatives. The police have identified four suspects in Wednesday’s murder, including an arrested accused in the Baba Pawar murder case, his son and two of the son’s friends who are all absconding.