Mumbai: Kandivali police have arrested two men on Friday who had been absconding for nearly six months after allegedly killing a 60-year-old man during a property dispute in Laljipada. Two murder accused held after six months on the run

The accused, Chandrabhushan Rajdev Chauhan and Vijaykumar Sukhari Chauhan, were arrested when they returned to the area. A Borivali court remanded them in five days’ police custody, police said.

They are accused of killing Ramlakhan Yadav, who died after being allegedly assaulted during a violent clash between the Yadav and Chauhan families over a property dispute in September last year. Police said the two families had been arguing for several years over a room in Laljipada, with the Chauhan family claiming ownership of the premises where Yadav lived.

On September 5, 2025, the dispute escalated when members of the Chauhan family allegedly entered Yadav’s house and assaulted him with sticks and bamboo, leaving him with serious injuries to his head and torso.

Yadav was initially admitted to Shatabdi Hospital and discharged after treatment, but his condition worsened a few hours later. He was readmitted to the ICU, where he died during treatment.

Police said the news of his death led to tension in the area, with family members demanding action and refusing to cremate the body until arrests were made.

Following the incident, Kandivali police registered a case of murder and rioting and arrested three accused, identified as Sanjay Chauhan, Awadhesh Chauhan and Kamlesh Chauhan. During their interrogation, the names of Chandrabhushan and Vijaykumar surfaced, but both had fled following which a search was launched for them.