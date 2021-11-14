Two promise gold at cheaper rate, dupe couple of 2 lakhs; arrested

The Bangur Nagar police on Saturday arrested two members of a gang for allegedly cheating a couple by promising them gold at a lesser amount than the market rate.

According to the police, the complainant Prashant Mane, 21, who is a resident of Ravivar Peth, Pune, was informed by his girlfriend that a man was selling gold at a lower rate. The girlfriend said that she was informed about the alleged accused by an acquaintance.

Mane arrived in Mumbai on Friday along with ₹2 lakhs to buy gold. As directed by the girlfriend’s acquaintance, the three reached Infinity Mall, Malad, where they had been promised to meet. After a while, a man arrived at the spot with a bag, which contained a gold biscuit.

He then asked Mane to show him the money, which Mane agreed to. However, when Mane asked to see the gold biscuit, the accused refused.

After an argument, a woman Sangeeta Lokhande, 50, arrived at the spot, acting as a mediator. She convinced Mane to give the accused the cash, and then take the gold biscuit.

After Mane handed over the bag of cash, the accused fled from the spot in a vehicle.

An officer from the Bangur Nagar police station said, “We arrested Lokhande and she has confessed about her involvement in the crime. Another accused Sannit Mahadik, who helped the accused flee the spot in his vehicle, is also arrested. The police are now on the lookout for the accused who fled with Mane’s money.