Navi Mumbai: A 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter were injured after a speeding dumper allegedly rammed into a car they were travelling in on the Ulwe creek bridge in Navi Mumbai on Thursday morning. The police have booked the dumper driver for rash and negligent driving.

Two women injured after speeding dumper hits car from behind

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According to the police, advocate Pandurang Abaji Pol, 66, a resident of Nerul, was driving his Toyota Altis when a dumper allegedly travelling at high speed crashed into the rear of the vehicle.

The impact left Pol’s wife, Chhaya, 57, and daughter, Gayatri, 26, with multiple injuries. Gayatri, who was seated in the rear of the car, suffered injuries to her waist, lower back and left leg, while her mother injured her back, waist, left arm, left knee and neck, police said. Both were treated at a nearby hospital, police said. Pol escaped with minor injuries.

The collision also caused extensive damage to the car, crushing portions of both sides and damaging the bumper, trunk and front section.

A case has been registered against the dumper driver, identified as Mohammad Imran Ali, under Sections 281(criminal force and assault) and 125(a)(endangering human life or causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.