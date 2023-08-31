Saad leads from the front; Raza shows appetite for runs

INTRO: U-16 Harris Shield’s top performers reflect on the season gone by and the road ahead

Mumbai: For a player named the best bowler of last year’s U-16 Harris Shield for his 28 wickets in five matches including a best haul of 6/60, Saad Khan’s most memorable moment wasn’t an individual standout show.

It came in Al Barkaat MMI English’s second match against Vasant Vihar, when Khan’s team was bowled out for 200 and the opposition was 60 for no loss at stumps on Day 1. “I thought we will lose. But on Day 2, we came back and beat them outright. I picked up four and three wickets in the two innings.”

That, for Al Barkaat’s most successful bowler and captain who led his team to the final to Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli, was most satisfying. Al Barkaat may have lost a thrilling title clash, but Khan’s left-arm spin weaved magic for them in the season. The Harris Shield performances earned him a call-up in Mumbai’s age-group team.

“My motivation was to take wickets and provide for the team as captain,” Khan said. “When you get opportunities, you should not let it go.”

Being a bowler-captain is never easy, but in leading his team to the final while also picking up a bulk of wickets, Khan remained “mentally strong” to handle both facets well.

For Parle Tilak Vidyalaya’s Raza Mirza, awarded the best batter of the Harris Shield, the biggest goal from the season was to not throw away his wicket. “Bas, wicket pe khada rehna hai (I wanted to stay at the wicket). My target was to score a lot of runs,” he said.

Which he did: 423 runs from five innings at an average of 105.75 with three fifties and a century, including an unbeaten 203 against Vasant Vihar. “The double hundred was really special for me,” Mirza said.

A fan of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers who loves playing the cover drive, Mirza also stood out with his wicketkeeping. His goals are lofty. “I want to play for India. I want to represent Mumbai and make them win titles.”

