Uddhav Thackeray slams Modi over Agnipath, says enemy will not retreat by unfurling tricolour at homes

Mumbai: Attacking the Narendra Modi government over alleged attempts to downsize the Indian armed forces by introducing the Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the regime had funds for toppling opposition-led governments in states but not to modernise the military. He also taunted the BJP over the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign saying that the enemy will not retreat just by unfurling tricolour at homes while reducing the size of the army.

Thackeray also attacked BJP National President JP Nadda for his recent statement that the Shiv Sena would be decimated in Maharashtra, saying that the BJP was trying to usher in one-party rule and endanger the federal structure of the country by trying to do away with regional parties. He also claimed that India was at the risk of regressing into slavery and servitude in the 75th year of independence.

Thackeray was speaking on Saturday at an event to commemorate the foundation day of the cartoon weekly ‘Marmik.’ The first such cartoon weekly in Marathi, ‘Marmik’ was launched by late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and his younger brother Shrikant in 1960. Gradually, it articulated the concerns of the Marathi manoos and catalysed the formation of the Shiv Sena in June 1966.

“There are reports about the plan to downsize the military. This is very dangerous and serious. Why are the armed forces being downsized? Because this money is to be utilised for the Army’s modernisation. The army must be huge and also have modern weapons... Otherwise, if the number (of soldiers) is reduced, in whose hands will you put these weapons?” asked Thackeray, adding that no other country had taken such measures to fund the modernisation of the military.

“You have no money for the armed forces, but you have funds to topple governments in states. What kind of freedom is this?” he questioned, asking cartoonists to highlight such dichotomies.

Just unfurling the tricolour did not mean that one was a patriot, the Sena president chided, and in a swipe at the ‘Ghar Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, added that just shouting slogans and unfurling the tricolour will not drive away the Chinese making incursions into Indian territory. For this, a strong army was needed to protect the nation and its independence.

“It is necessary for everyone to think for how long and how the democracy in this country will stay alive... It is necessary to think if we are sliding back into slavery again while we celebrate the 75th year of our independence,” Thackeray charged.

He attacked Nadda for his statement and claimed that he was trying to signal the advent of one-party rule and the withering away of regional forces. This, he alleged, was a threat to the federal structure of the country.

Thackeray also attacked the state government led by party rebel Eknath Shinde and the BJP and said that the government had failed to provide relief to those affected by excessive rainfall. “The ministers are all azad (free) there is no control over them... They have been given positions, but have not been vested with responsibilities,” he said while pointing to the delay in allocating ministerial portfolios.

“A thought must be given to what would have happened to the Marathi manoos in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and the Hindus in the country if the Shiv Sena was not there,” said Thackeray. In a reference to Shinde, he added that while “some felt that the Shiv Sena was an object lying in the open,” and hence could be hijacked, its roots were several decades deep.

Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson, BJP countered these charges. “Uddhav Thackeray is depressed after losing his position as the chief minister and is making pointless statements. When the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power and Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, actions like making arrests were taken for criticising the government... Then, where was this sentiment of freedom?” he asked.

