Ugandan bizman assaulted in Khar pub; FIR against seven

Mumbai: A businessman from Uganda was assaulted on Sunday by a woman and six men at the Raasta Bombay pub in Khar.

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According to the police, the Ugandan national, Prince Louis Mushabe, travels to India frequently for business and visits Raasta Bombay at Fifth Road in Khar when he is in the city. On Sunday, around 1am, when he was at the pub, his elbow grazed against an unknown woman when a man was trying to shake hands with him. This angered the woman and her male friend, who slapped Mushabe. But bouncers present at the pub intervened and resolved the matter, following which the Ugandan booked a cab. As he was leaving the pub, the woman appeared before him, showed him the middle finger and abused him. When he confronted the woman, her male friend got aggressive, grabbed Mushabe by the collar, tore his shirt, pinned him to the ground and assaulted him with the help of 7-8 other people at the spot.

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“A bouncer at the pub came to the Ugandan’s rescue, and accompanied him in the cab till the Khar police station,” a police officer said.

The Ugandan told doctors at Bhaba hospital that he was having some hearing problems in his left ear, though there were no visible injuries. “He has been asked to take a test to check his hearing abilities,” the officer said.

Based on the Ugandan’s complaint, the Khar police have booked seven unknown persons under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.