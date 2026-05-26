Ulhasnagar criminal who killed 2 persons for refusing to pay extortion money arrested

THANE: The Hill Line Police have arrested the main accused in the firing case at Ulhasnagar’s Kailash Colony, in which two brothers were killed while their uncle sustained severe injuries. The fourth accused, Sagar Patil, was arrested on Sunday while the police are still looking for six to eight others who were part of the group.

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The three arrested earlier are identified as Shekhar Birajdar, Aziz Sheikh and Ajay Rao. Sagar Patil and the complainant in the case, Dipak Thakur, are considered politically influential in the area and are allegedly connected to different political parties.

On May 21, Sagar and Laxman Patil, both history-sheeters currently out on bail, allegedly opened fire on Aman Chauhan (22), his brother Anil Chauhan (17) and their uncle Arun Chauhan over an old dispute. The three, who operate a transport business, were rushed to a nearby hospital where Aman and Anil succumbed to severe injuries and heavy bleeding. Arun Chauhan sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the victims operated a goods transport business. Last month, when Aman Chauhan had visited Kailash Colony to deliver goods, Sagar and Laxman Patil allegedly demanded money to allow them to operate in the area. Aman reportedly refused to pay, following which he was threatened and manhandled by the accused, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Vicky Chauhan, brother of Aman and Anil, said that they had earlier approached the Hill Line police station to complain against the Patil brothers after the extortion threats. However, the police allegedly registered only a non-cognisable (NC) offence at the time. Vicky further alleged that the Patil brothers later assaulted them again, after which the NC complaint was converted into an FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky Chauhan, brother of Aman and Anil, said that they had earlier approached the Hill Line police station to complain against the Patil brothers after the extortion threats. However, the police allegedly registered only a non-cognisable (NC) offence at the time. Vicky further alleged that the Patil brothers later assaulted them again, after which the NC complaint was converted into an FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant in the case, Dipak Thakur, a local transporter who was also allegedly manhandled by the accused in the past for opposing their extortion demands, stated that he was present with the Patil brothers and their uncle when the attack took place. He alleged that the assailants had primarily come to target him but as he hid, he escaped their bullets.

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Sachin Gore, DCP (Zone 4), said, “We have arrested Sagar Patil in the double murder case and he has been remanded to police custody till May 28. We are continuing the investigation and the remaining accused will also be arrested soon.”