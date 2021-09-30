Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ulhasnagar NGO comes to rescue of 58 students who lost one or both parents to Covid

Soham Foundation in Ulhasnagar has helped 58 students with fees for their school and college education after one or both parents died due to Covid
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Members of the Soham Foundation in Ulhasnagar with the students and their family members seeking financial aid for their education recently. Fifty eight students, who lost one parent or both parents to Covid were finalised. (HT PHOTO)

Meera Jodgand, 35, a mother of three girls, lost her husband to Covid in April this year. She was clueless until recently as to how to fund for education of her three daughters, aged 14, 13 and 11 years. Even though she works in a private firm, her income alone would not be sufficient to educate them.

Jodgand, a resident of Mharal near Ulhasnagar, said, “The Soham Foundation in Ulhasnagar came to my rescue. They approached me and assured me to provide monetary help to fund the education of my daughters. They provided money to pay their school fees. The help came as a major relief for us.”

The foundation has, so far, helped 58 such students with their school or college fees after one or both parents died due to Covid.

In a programme held recently at the Maharashtra Mitra Mandal School, Ulhasnagar, the financial help was given to the students.

Shreya G, a 21-year-old resident of Bengaluru, said, “Through my friend, I came to know about this initiative and we approached the Foundation. They helped me with 2 lakh for my 15-year-old brother’s education. My mother, who was a teacher, passed away due to Covid. My father, who is a heart patient, is not earning much. I completed my graduation but things were very difficult after my mother’s demise.

“The Foundation paid the fees to my brother’s institution. We had missed several deadlines for paying the fees and this help came as blessing to us.”

In May, Soham Foundation posted a message on the social media to collect information of such students who have lost their parents during the pandemic. Through the post, they received several inquiries and finalised 58 students from Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Mumbai and different parts of Maharashtra and Bengaluru.

“We learnt that there are several such students who are unable to continue with their education after the demise of their parents. We managed to raise the funds and then finalised the students,” said Rajendra Dethe, founder of Soham Foundation.

