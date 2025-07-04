MUMBAI: As Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray prepare to share the stage for the first time in over two decades, uncertainty looms over whether NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will join them at the joint victory rally on July 5 in Mumbai. Uncertainty over Pawar’s attendance at Thackeray cousins’ victory rally

The event, to be held at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli, is being celebrated as a win for pro-Marathi voices, following the state government’s decision to scrap two controversial government resolutions that mandated the teaching of Hindi as a third language from Class 1. Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have hailed the rollback as a victory of Marathi identity, supported by civil society and regional parties including the NCP (SP).

While NCP (SP) has announced it will participate in the rally and has asked its workers to attend, a debate is underway within the party about whether Pawar himself should be present. According to senior leaders, the 83-year-old leader’s presence could be politically sensitive.

“Pawar saheb has a distinct stature in state and national politics. The focus at the rally will be on the Thackeray cousins’ rare public reunion. It may overshadow Pawar, which many believe does not align with his standing,” said a senior NCP (SP) leader, requesting anonymity.

In Pawar’s absence, the party may be represented by national working president Supriya Sule and state president Jayant Patil. The veteran leader, meanwhile, returned to Pune on Thursday, leaving his participation uncertain till the last minute.