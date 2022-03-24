Underground parking facility below Gaondevi Maiden in Thane to be ready by early May: TMC

The first underground parking facility below the historic Gaondevi Maidan near Thane station will be open by early May, informed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials.

The facility will provide parking space for more than 250 vehicles, easing congestion near the Thane station premises caused due to lack of parking space.

The underground parking developed on an area of 4,330sqm will have space to park 130 cars and 120 two-wheelers. This will be a paid parking facility and the first plaza near Thane station by the corporation. The cost of the project is around ₹26Cr.

An officer from TMC said, “We have completed almost 90% of the work on the parking plaza. It is equipped with car lift, passenger elevator, sufficient ventilation, fire fighting equipment and electric arrangements. The civil work is completed and we only have to complete the installation of car lift and electrical works. The plaza can be operational by the start of May.”

The parking will have an entry point from Gaondevi temple while there is an exit from scout and guide building. Apart from charging for hourly parking, the corporation is also contemplating a monthly pass for night parking.

TMC, at present, has no authorised parking facility available anywhere near the station, due to which vehicles are haphazardly parked on the narrow station road, leading to congestion. Most people coming for shopping or to catch a train are faced with parking woes. The underground facility will ease the congestion near the station, claimed the civic officials.

The Gaondevi ground is one of the few open spaces in the city and there was earlier a lot of opposition to develop the underground parking facility fearing destruction of the ground. A few activists had approached the High Court seeking clarity on the corporation’s plans to restore the ground to its earlier status.

The officer added, “Once the work of the parking facility is completed, we will restore the ground to its earlier status. Probably by monsoon, the ground will be restored and available for youngsters. The parking is underground, so after construction of parking, the soil will be backfilled over the top slab. It will be levelled with the existing ground level.”

