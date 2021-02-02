University of Mumbai convocation ceremony held online, plans for new courses revealed

The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to start a maritime studies centre, school of international relations as well as an integrated centre for research, diagnostic and cure of Covid-19 and other diseases, said vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar in his convocation speech on Monday. The annual convocation ceremony of the varsity was held online this year, keeping Covid-19 restrictions in mind.

“With reference to new and innovative programmes, we shall be focusing on starting two certificate courses in aquaculture and aquaponics, a postgraduate (PG) diploma in industrial safety and management at the Ratnagiri sub-campus and a PG diploma in blockchain development and management by the IT department, among others,” said Pednekar. He added that the varsity has received a grant of ₹5 crore from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to set up a first-of-its-kind centre for e-learning and computational facility for skill development courses.

The online convocation was attended by several dignitaries of the varsity along with the Governor and chancellor of all state universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and the minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant, among others.

While students will be receiving their certificates from their individual institutes this year, a small ceremony for the 16 meritorious students receiving gold medals from Koshiyari, Samant and Pednekar, was also telecast as part of the convocation ceremony.

Around 1.61 lakh undergraduate students and 29,561 postgraduate students will be receiving their certificates this year. Another 140 PhD and MPhil research degrees were also awarded.