Thane college fined 1.1 lakh for delaying marksheets by three years

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has imposed a fine of ₹1.1 lakh on the Institute of Management and Computer Studies (IMCOST) in Thane after two students had to wait for three years to get their graduation marksheets due to administrative mismanagement.

Former students, Kritika Rathod and Malayel Bavachan, had appeared for their final year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) examinations four years ago.

Rathod, however, encountered difficulties after failing in two subjects. She reappeared for the exams to clear the failed subjects and passed an online examination conducted in October 2020, aligned with the new syllabus. However, she did not receive her marksheet. Similar was the case of Bavachan.

Both the aggrieved students then formally lodged written complaints with the MU through Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) member Sandeep Pachange, triggering an investigation into the matter.

Upon scrutiny, the university unearthed significant infractions committed by the college.

Narendra Khalane, deputy register of MU, sent a letter to the college, saying, “The MU has exacted penalties amounting to ₹30,000 each for admitting these students to a new course without prior authorisation from the university and ₹25,000 for each student for allowing them for the examination.”

Pachange said, accordingly, the college recently deposited the fine to the university and will very soon provide marksheets to the students. “This punitive measure serves as a reminder of the institution’s commitment to upholding academic standards and ensuring students’ rights are preserved,” he added.

“It has become evident that the college’s lapses have adversely impacted the students’ career prospects. The inability to provide timely marksheets has left these graduates in limbo, struggling to secure employment opportunities. Now the college should rectify the damages by reimbursing the students with salaries for the last four years,” Pachange added.

Meanwhile, Rathod said that it was reported that the college was fined by the university, however, they did not receive the marksheet or any call from the college. “We have been fighting for three years to get the marksheets. Now, we are hoping that we will get the marksheet at the earliest,” Rathod added.

When HT reached out to Irshad Qazi, principal of IMCOST, he was on leave. Repeated attempts to contact the institute director Dattatraya Kulkarni yielded no response.