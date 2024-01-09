Unwarranted grace marks raise storm at Ambedkar Techno Univ

MUMBAI: Students from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University were recently shocked by the discovery that many students had received up to two percent grace marks in the winter 2022 and summer 2023 examination results, which is in violation of the grace marks rules. To stem the student protests, the academic council of the state-run university later decided to allocate up to two percent grace marks to all students from all courses. HT Image

According to the minutes of the academic council meeting held on December 4, a maximum of one percent of the total semester marks can be allotted as grace marks. The minutes state that the discrepancy was the fault of Bynaric Systems Pvt Ltd, a software firm appointed by the varsity for the examination process. However, the university did not file a case against the company despite suggestions made by members during the meeting.

The seven members of the academic council claimed that the discussion about the FIR requested against Bynaric was also missing from the minutes of the meeting. The members wrote a letter to the registrar to revise the minutes and also demanded an inquiry into the “technical justification for applying two types of grace marks in computer programming”. HT has accessed a copy of the minutes of the academic council meeting and the letter of the seven members.

Despite the unrest, the academic council has decided to probe the discrepancy not by filing a case but by appointing a committee of faculty members, industry experts and legal experts. The issue has also turned political, with the Maharashtra Congress alleging that Bynaric Systems sought money from the students to get positive results.

“Engineering papers were checked online and students who failed in the exams were sent messages through Telegram asking them to pay money to get a positive result in the revaluation process,” said state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe. “The wrongdoings were acknowledged in the academic council meeting but no action has been taken against the culprits. Nearly 11,000 students are affected because of the malpractice.”

Londhe also asked why a case was not filed against the people concerned. “Is there an attempt to save someone?” he questioned.

Vikas Rastogi, principal secretary, state higher and technical education, said that the university was expected to take corrective action. “The university is competent enough to take decisions and corrective actions, whatever is required,” he said.

Karbhari Kale, vice-chancellor, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, termed the allegations of corruption “baseless”. “The university functions transparently,” he said. “With the approval from the academic council and the executive council, a high-powered committee has been formed to investigate the matter. Based on their findings, appropriate action will be taken against all those found responsible. We have also issued a legal notice to them.”