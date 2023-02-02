Upset with state govt, Mathadis shut APMC market for a day

NAVI MUMBAI: Upset with their long pending demands not being fulfilled by the state government, the mathadi workers (head loaders) shut the wholesale APMC market in Vashi on Wednesday in a token strike. They threatened to enter the state assembly hall during the next session if the government does not pay heed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the wholesale markets in APMC, including the vegetable and fruit markets, apart from spices, grains and onion-potato markets were shut for the day. Supplies in the retail market were, however, not affected as the retailers had stocked on the produce.

The call for the one-day strike was given by Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi Transport and General Kamgar Union (MRMTGKU) led by its general secretary Narendra Patil. Interestingly, Patil, who had earlier quit Shiv Sena to join the BJP, is a close associate of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has also made him the chairman of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal, which is a cabinet rank post.

The mathadi workers protested at APMC market and held a public meeting to voice their demands. Speaking on the strike, Patil said, “Mathadis risked their lives to ensure that the essential services were delivered to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 30 mathadis lost their lives. The previous MVA government, however, didn’t do anything for us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil, a former MLC, added, “We had high expectations from the current government. Chief minister Eknath Shinde is himself from Satara, where most mathadis come from. Both he and Fadnavis are concentrating on important projects of the state.

“Why are the mathadis, who are an important constituent, being ignored? Mathadis and their families need to survive for the economic progress of the State. Hence, we are seeking their attention through the strike today.”

Listing the demands, Patil, whose father Annasaheb Patil was a much-revered mathadi leader, said, “Goondagiri is happening in the name of mathadis while the real mathadis are suffering. Sons of mathadis should get jobs in the mathadi board. The government has accepted this but some officials of labour department are sidelining them on purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The mathadi board should be constituted anew. The Mathadi Act, which my father had helped implement, is 50 years old and therefore needs to be revised.” He said APMC markets in Pune, Nasik, Kolhapur, too, supported their strike.

Lamenting the lack of response from the BSS-BJP state government, he said, “The CM is very sensitive and hence, I can’t understand why he is not acting upon our demands. I met him at a programme recently and explained to him the anger among the mathadis and the plan of strike, but he did not call a meeting.”

Hinting that the resentment among mathadis will also reach the ears of Fadnavis, Patil said the local police will provide their report to home ministry on the turnout at Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil said, “I am confident that the government will call a meeting soon. If they call, fine. However, we want an official meeting on all the demands before the next assembly session that begins on February 27. There should be formal orders on our demands by then.”

He then warned that if the demands are not met, the mathadis will intensify the protests by storming the legsislative assembly. Responding to questions on the protest despite his closeness to Fadnavis, Patil said, “I am a staunch Fadnavis loyalist and a BJP worker. However, mathadis are my family and the reason for my existence. Their well-being takes precedence over everything else.”