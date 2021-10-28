Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Urns with ashes of Covid victims lay unclaimed at Mira-Bhayander crematoriums
mumbai news

Urns with ashes of Covid victims lay unclaimed at Mira-Bhayander crematoriums

MBMC staff had conducted the final rites of many Covid patients and preserved their ashes. However, some families have not collected the urns
MBMC deputy municipal commissioner Ajit Muthe said after getting the civic body nod on the urns, the officials might immerse the ashes of the Covid victims either at Bhayander creek or in the Arabian Sea.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 09:13 PM IST
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

The unclaimed urns containing ashes of Covid-19 victims has been a cause of worry for the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Since March 2020 till 25 October this year, around 1,371 people have died due to pandemic in the twin cities of Mira and Bhayander.

MBMC staff had conducted the final rites of many Covid-19 patients and preserved their ashes with the victim’s identification marks for handing over the urns to their relatives. However, some families have not collected the urns from the crematoriums, said an official.

MBMC deputy municipal commissioner Ajit Muthe said, “We will have to take a decision on how much more time can we wait for to preserve the urns. After getting a green signal from the civic body, we might immerse the urns either at Bhayander creek or in the Arabian Sea. A decision will be made soon as the urns are taking considerable space in the storage area,” said Muthe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP