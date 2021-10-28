Urns with ashes of Covid victims lay unclaimed at Mira-Bhayander crematoriums

The unclaimed urns containing ashes of Covid-19 victims has been a cause of worry for the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Since March 2020 till 25 October this year, around 1,371 people have died due to pandemic in the twin cities of Mira and Bhayander.

MBMC staff had conducted the final rites of many Covid-19 patients and preserved their ashes with the victim’s identification marks for handing over the urns to their relatives. However, some families have not collected the urns from the crematoriums, said an official.

MBMC deputy municipal commissioner Ajit Muthe said, “We will have to take a decision on how much more time can we wait for to preserve the urns. After getting a green signal from the civic body, we might immerse the urns either at Bhayander creek or in the Arabian Sea. A decision will be made soon as the urns are taking considerable space in the storage area,” said Muthe.