Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far

The city on Thursday saw 13,413 beneficiaries getting their Covid-19 vaccine shots with a 128% turnout against the target of 10,500 beneficiaries. Of those who got the shot, 3,316 beneficiaries were healthcare workers including 954 people who received their second dose of the vaccination, and 10,097 were frontline workers.

This is the first time that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seen such a high turnout for the vaccination drive. While frontline workers saw a 135% turnout, it was 111% for healthcare workers. After the vaccination, 13 people reported minor dizziness and were kept under observation for 30 minutes before being discharged.

On Wednesday, 8,400 beneficiaries got their shots in Mumbai with a 115% turnout of frontline workers and 59% healthcare workers.

So far, BMC has vaccinated a total of 145,808 beneficiaries with their first dose of the vaccine, and 1,630 with the second dose. Of them, 49,050 are frontline workers.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, said, “Thursday was a milestone as we crossed the 10,000-beneficiaries mark in a single day. As long as the beneficiaries are registered on the CoWIN application as part of the first two phases of the drive, they can walk in to a vaccination centre even if they have not received a scheduled call from BMC war room or a message on CoWIN application.”

Meanwhile, two more private hospitals started vaccination centres at their premises on Thursday. Saifee Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital are vaccinating their own healthcare staff. On Wednesday, four private hospitals had started vaccine centres.