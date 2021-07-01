Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Vaccination drive suspended at over 300 centres in Mumbai today

BMC said due to stock shortage, the drive was suspended for the day at 281 civic-run and 20 government-run centres of the city
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:00 AM IST
A notice board outside Dahisar Jumbo Covid-19 Vaccination Centre says vaccines are out of stock, in Dahisar, Mumbai on Wednesday, June 30. (HT photo)

Vaccination drive will remain suspended across 281 civic-run centres and 20 government- run centres in Mumbai on Thursday due to shortage of stocks, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, it will continue as per the schedule at 98 private vaccination centres across the city.

In a tweet, the BMC said, “Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and government vaccination centres will remain closed tomorrow (July 1, 2021). We apologise for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules.”

This is the first time in over a month when the vaccination drive has been suspended owing to shortage of vaccine doses. Earlier, in the month of April and May, vaccination drive was frequently suspended due to the same.

As the supply improved in June for both civic run centres and private hospitals, more than two million citizens were vaccinated against Covid-19 across Mumbai in June, a huge jump from May’s figure of 821,900, data revealed.

Started on January 16, the drive has, as of June 30, seen 5,435,731 citizens vaccinated. According to the BMC, 2.8 million citizens have been vaccinated in civic hospitals, followed by 2.2 million in private hospitals and over 0.3 million got the jab in state and Central government-run vaccination centres.

