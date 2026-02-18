Palghar, People affected by the Vadhvan Port project in some villages across Palghar taluka in Maharashtra will receive a compensation of more than ₹2 crore per hectare on average for acquired agricultural land, according to the district administration. Vadhvan Port Project compensation rates approved; more than ₹2 crore per hectare for agri land

The administration announced fixed compensation rates and a streamlined document submission process during a high-level meeting held on Tuesday.

The acquisition follows a Central Government Gazette notification dated August 29, 2024, issued under Section 3 of the National Highways Act, 1956.

District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar stated that the acquisition is primarily focused on constructing essential road and rail connectivity for the proposed port in Mouje Vadhvan, Dahanu taluka.

The upcoming project spans 24 villages across Palghar district, including 10 villages in Dahanu taluka and 14 villages in Palghar taluka.

Affected citizens will receive double the fixed market value of their land, plus a 100 per cent solatium. Additionally, a 12 per cent interest rate will be applicable from August 29, 2024, according to an official release.

In Palghar Taluka, agricultural land rates for most villages are fixed at ₹62.50 lakh per hectare, while non-agricultural land rates range from ₹780 to ₹2,940 per sq. metre depending on the village.

In Dahanu taluka, higher rates have been fixed for specific clusters. For Varor, Chinchani, and Tanashi villages, the rate is ₹1,16,44,106 per hectare and ₹1,22,42,408 for Bawde, Kolavli, and Wangaon villages.

Separate compensation will be provided for assets on the land, including buildings, trees, wells, and borewells, following professional evaluation.

The National Highways Authority of India has already approved these awards, the Collector said.

Project-affected persons have been asked to submit the necessary documents within 60 days to the respective competent authorities.

"Ensuring transparency, speed, and justice in the land acquisition process is the priority of the administration," Jakhar said, urging citizens to complete the process on time to receive their compensation.

The Vadhavan Port Project is an ambitious ₹76,220 crore greenfield, deep-draft port in Palghar district, designed to be one of the world's top 10 ports, being developed by JNPA and Maharashtra Maritime Board.

