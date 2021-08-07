Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vasai college offers free degree education to students who lost working parent to Covid

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Representational picture. (AP)

To extend a helping hand to the students who have lost a working parent to Covid-19, a Vasai college has decided to give free degree education to such students.

The Gnyanodaya Education Trust runs a college and school has an overall strength of 4,500 students in Vasai.

Arun Verma, principal, said, “We cannot be insensitive at a time when some families have lost their earning members. So we have decided that any students losing the only earning member of the family, shall be admitted in our three-degree college free, offering Arts, Science and Commerce.”

Around 10 such students have already approached the college for admission.

