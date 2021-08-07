Vasai college offers free degree education to students who lost working parent to Covid

To extend a helping hand to the students who have lost a working parent to Covid-19, a Vasai college has decided to give free degree education to such students.

The Gnyanodaya Education Trust runs a college and school has an overall strength of 4,500 students in Vasai.

Arun Verma, principal, said, “We cannot be insensitive at a time when some families have lost their earning members. So we have decided that any students losing the only earning member of the family, shall be admitted in our three-degree college free, offering Arts, Science and Commerce.”

Around 10 such students have already approached the college for admission.