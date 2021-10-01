Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vashi residents complain of murky roads near NMMC’s ambitious project site
mumbai news

Vashi residents complain of murky roads near NMMC’s ambitious project site

NMMC’s ambitious project of the first-ever Olympic size swimming pool in Vashi has created problems for residents; they complain of murky roads for the last few weeks due to the ongoing construction work
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Murky roads near NMMC’s ambitious project site in Vashi. Vashi residents complain of muck on rainy days and dust on dry days. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) ambitious project of the first-ever Olympic size swimming pool in Vashi has created problems galore for residents.

Vashi residents have to grapple with murky roads for the last few weeks due to the ongoing construction work.

The road near the pool site is covered with muck when it rains or, on dry days, a lot of dust flies along the road, making it difficult to commute, the residents claim.

In the second week of August, the NMMC started developing a sports-cum-commercial complex on a spacious plot at Sector 12, which will also have an Olympic size swimming pool. For developing the basement of the complex, they are now digging the plot and transporting the soil to different places. However, the soil often falls off trucks on the road.

Ramesh Sankhe, 36, a resident of Vashi, said, “The condition of the roads becomes so bad during the rainy days that we cannot even walk on them properly. When there is no rain, the soil dries up and the entire area turns dusty. All the residents of Sector 9, 10, 11 and 12 are suffering from this issue.”

RELATED STORIES

Monali Salve, 24, another resident, said, “We understand that the NMMC is developing an ambitious project in our area and we are thankful to them for that. But at the same time, they should also ensure that we, the residents, do not suffer due to their carelessness.”

A senior NMMC officer said, “We have asked our workers to be careful while transporting the soil. We are also getting the roads cleaned from time to time so that residents do not face any issue.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai traffic constable jumps on car’s bonnet to stop violator

Barge tragedy: Court rejects bail pleas of director, employees of shipping firm

Resident doctors in Maharashtra launch indefinite protest over several demands

Maharashtra to decide on lifting Covid restrictions after a week
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP