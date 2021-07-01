Vax drive in Mumbai societies: New SOP makes informing police must

In the backdrop of a Covid-19 vaccine scam, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised its standard operating procedure (SOP) for housing societies making it mandatory to inform the local police station about it at least three days in advance. The society will also have to inform the nearest police station to have one police officer present at the site.

The BMC has also asked housing societies to do due diligence to verify the genuineness of the vaccine and the hospital staff giving it. Citizens have been requested to download their vaccine certificate on the spot. The BMC has also asked societies to hold a meeting and approve the plan in the general body meeting. The BMC has reiterated the societies should sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the private hospital undertaking the drive.

The SOP issued by the health department of the BMC dated June 29, read: “In view of various instances of illegal vaccination drives brought to the notice of BMC, it is necessary to reinforce roles and responsibilities of Private Covid Vaccination Centres (PCVC) and housing societies mentioned in earlier guidelines. The housing society will have to display the details regarding the date of vaccination, the name of the PCVC engaged, charges per dose for a beneficiary on the notice board of the society.”

The SOP adds: “It is the responsibility of the housing society to inform the details regarding the date of vaccination, name of the PCVC engaged to the respective medical officer of health and local police station at least three days in advance. The society should also intimate the local police station to ensure a police officer is present at the site of the vaccination drive.”

The BMC had in May issued guidelines for conducting vaccination drive at housing societies and at workplace. However, in second of week of June, a major vaccine scam broke out in a housing society at Kandivli, wherein over 390 citizens were given fake vaccines. Post this, multiple first information reports (FIR) were filed with the Mumbai Police.

The BMC’s investigation into the Kandivli incident had also found that the society did not sign MOU with the hospital, nor did it verify the credentials of those promising the vaccine. The housing society had also not informed the nodal officer of the BMC before undertaking such a drive.