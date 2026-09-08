MUMBAI: A political row has erupted over the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call to keep Muslims out of Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri, with the organisation also urging event organisers to verify attendees’ Aadhaar cards and ask participants to apply a Tilak as a means of establishing their Hindu identity.

VHP’s Muslim-free Garba, Aadhaar checks: Aaditya asks, ‘Who gave them certificates of Hindutva?’

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday hit out at the VHP over the guidelines, questioning its authority to issue “certificates of Hindutva” and saying Mumbai’s festivals have traditionally brought people together across religious, caste and linguistic identities.

The VHP has opposed the participation of Muslims in Garba and Dandiya programmes during Navratri, which begins next month. VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair said the organisation had decided that Muslims should not be allowed to participate in such events.

Nair said organisers had been urged to check the Aadhaar cards of people attending Garba-Dandiya programmes and ensure that participants apply Tilak. He maintained that the measures were not aimed at any particular community but were precautionary steps intended to protect the cultural identity of Hindu festivals.

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{{^usCountry}} “Navratri is not merely a festival of songs and dance, but a festival of worshipping Goddess Durga. Why should those who, according to their religious faith, oppose idol worship participate in the celebrations?” Nair said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Navratri is not merely a festival of songs and dance, but a festival of worshipping Goddess Durga. Why should those who, according to their religious faith, oppose idol worship participate in the celebrations?” Nair said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also cited alleged incidents of misbehaviour with women at Garba and Dandiya events as a reason for the proposed entry measures. The guidelines drew a sharp response from Thackeray, who was speaking to reporters during a visit to Mulund on Saturday night.

“Who are these people to give us certificates of Hindutva?” he asked, stressing that Mumbai’s festivals have historically transcended religious and social identities. “Whether it is Ganpati celebrations or Dahi Handi, the first identity of everyone here is that they are Mumbaikars. During Ganeshotsav, irrespective of the language they speak, the state they come from, their religion or caste, everyone comes together for Bappa,” Thackeray said.

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Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh also opposed the VHP’s proposed restrictions, alleging that creating hatred against Muslims was part of the agenda of the VHP and RSS. Shaikh described the move as “cultural policing” and said excluding Muslims from Garba and Dandiya was contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

“Festivals bring harmony among different communities. People from other communities participate in Eid celebrations. Banning Muslims from Dandiya and Garba is cultural policing by the VHP. This ‘fatwa’ is against the Constitution,” he said, urging the state government to take note of the issue.

Shaikh also warned that such directives could potentially create a law-and-order situation and called upon the government to intervene.