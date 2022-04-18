Video of Sadavarte’s minor daughter driving SUV goes viral

Mumbai After cases were registered against advocates Gunaratan Sadavarte and Jayshri Patil for allegedly instigating MSRTC employees to throw chappals (sandals) at Silver Oak, the Malabar Hills residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a July 2020 video of their minor daughter driving a car has gone viral on social media on Monday.

In the 19-second video shot on July 27, 2020, their daughter Zen, just 12 years old at the time, can be seen behind the wheel of their SUV on the Eastern Express Highway, while the family was returning to their Parel residence. She can be seen wearing gloves, mask and a face cover, as lockdown was still in force during the time and movement of people for non-essential activities was restricted only to the neighbourhood.

“My daughter Zen Sadavarte is a first-time driver on the highway from Thane to Dadar in Fortuner MH 02 GJ 100,” Sadavarte can be heard in the live commentary.

After the video resurfaced, several activists and Twitter users have appealed to the police to register an offence against Sadavarte and Patil, in whose name the SUV is registered, for allowing their minor daughter to drive the vehicle.

Majalgaon resident Ganesh Chirke has tweeted the video and requested the Maharashtra police to register an FIR against Sadavarte for violating traffic rules. One Nitin Yadav from Baramati has claimed that the couple posed a threat to the lives of several others by letting their 12-year-old daughter drive the car on a busy highway. He urged the Thane police and the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, to register an offence under relevant penal provisions.

Yadav claimed through Twitter that the insurance of the vehicle had also expired and that the SUV should be impounded as provided under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Zen, who showed exemplary courage and presence of mind during the Crystal Tower fire in 2019, had received the Indian Council of Children Welfare’s National Bravery award for saving 17 lives, including her parents’, by asking them to cover their face with wet cotton clothes to help breathe amidst the smoke.

When Sadavarte’s lawyer was contacted, advocate Sandip Gaikwad said that he had no knowledge of the incident and that he too saw the video on social media after media reports highlighted it.