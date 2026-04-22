MUMBAI: A 37-year-old labourer and his second wife are on the run after allegedly killing his first wife at an under-construction site in Virar West late on Monday night.

Virar man, second wife on the run after killing first wife

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Police identified the accused as Pradeep alias Munna Paswan, who worked and lived at the Kalpavruksha Complex in Global City along with his two wives. The victim, Aarti, was found dead inside their temporary dwelling at the site.

According to the police, the family was frequently involved in disputes. The three had issues with each other. On Monday night, an argument between Paswan and Aarti reportedly turned violent, during which he, with the alleged help of his second wife, repeatedly banged Aarti’s head against a wall, killing her. Both accused fled the spot soon after the incident.

The police said that the crime came to light on Tuesday morning when a co-worker noticed Aarti lying motionless and alerted the police. A team from Bolinj police station reached the site, sent the body for post-mortem and documented the scene, where bloodstains were found on a wall.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, a case of murder has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have formed multiple teams to trace the accused, who are believed to have fled towards Bihar, their native state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, a case of murder has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have formed multiple teams to trace the accused, who are believed to have fled towards Bihar, their native state. {{/usCountry}}

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