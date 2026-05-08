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Virar: Tutor booked for assaulting 15-year-old boy

The boy’s father, Kapil Vasant Patil, approached the Bolinj police on Thursday, alleging that his son, Bhavarth, was brutally assaulted by Kisan Yadav, 33, owner of Ascent Classes in Virar West, on May 6.

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:54 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The Bolinj police have booked the owner of a private coaching institute in Virar for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old student with an iron pipe for talking back to a teacher.

Virar: Tutor booked for assaulting 15-year-old boy

The boy’s father, Kapil Vasant Patil, approached the Bolinj police on Thursday, alleging that his son, Bhavarth, was brutally assaulted by Kisan Yadav, 33, owner of Ascent Classes in Virar West, on May 6.

Patil told police that his son had been attending the coaching classes for the past few months and had earlier complained about Yadav hitting him with a ruler. However, on May 6 around 7 pm, Bhavarth returned home with injury marks on his face and back, according to the complaint.

When questioned, Bhavarth told his father that a teacher had shouted at him for arriving late to class. When he tried explaining the reason for the delay, the teacher allegedly abused him. Bhavarth then talked back to the teacher. Following this, Yadav, who overheard Bhavarth talking back, allegedly approached him and began abusing him. When Bhavarth objected, Yadav allegedly assaulted him with an iron pipe.

 
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