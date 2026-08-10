Mumbai: A structural audit conducted by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has found that Roshni Apartments – a part of which collapsed on Saturday, triggering an urgent evacuation of nearly 250 residents – is in an extremely critical condition and beyond the scope of repair. The building has been tagged as a C1 category structure, fit to be pulled down immediately, said VVCMC mayor Ajeev Patil.

VVCMC audit finds bldg whose balcony collapsed is beyond scope of repair

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According to the mayor, following the evacuation of 55 families from Roshni Apartments in Achole, Nalasopara East, on Saturday, the VVCMC roped in an empanelled structural auditor to survey the building. The report, submitted on Sunday, said the building posed a threat to residents and must be razed immediately.

“We have made adequate staying arrangements for the residents,” said Patil. “As a precautionary measure, we will also be conducting a structural audit of neighbouring buildings and structures that are nearly 10 years old but unauthorised.”

According to the fire brigade, around 11.30am on Saturday, a balcony on the second floor of the five-storeyed Roshni Apartments collapsed onto the balcony below, and the first floor balcony too caved in under the weight. Upon receiving news of the incident, personnel from the fire brigade and the Achole police rushed to the scene and evacuated all 55 families, comprising nearly 250 people, residing in the building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Hindustan Times, additional municipal commissioner Deepak Sawant said that as per property tax assessments, there were around 1 million properties in Vasai-Virar, out of which 500,000 were illegal. Prior to the start of the monsoon season this year, the civic body had directed residents of 74 buildings classified as C-1 (highly dangerous) to vacate their premises, as the risk of structural collapse loomed large. Notices were served to the owners and occupants of the 74 buildings, asking them to shift to safer locations, but only 34 buildings had been evacuated so far while the remaining had decided to conduct their own structural audit, said VVCMC commissioner Prithviraj BP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Hindustan Times, additional municipal commissioner Deepak Sawant said that as per property tax assessments, there were around 1 million properties in Vasai-Virar, out of which 500,000 were illegal. Prior to the start of the monsoon season this year, the civic body had directed residents of 74 buildings classified as C-1 (highly dangerous) to vacate their premises, as the risk of structural collapse loomed large. Notices were served to the owners and occupants of the 74 buildings, asking them to shift to safer locations, but only 34 buildings had been evacuated so far while the remaining had decided to conduct their own structural audit, said VVCMC commissioner Prithviraj BP. {{/usCountry}}

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The commissioner warned that the civic body would not be held responsible for any mishap resulting from failure to comply with its directives, including non-conduct of structural audits or delay in carrying out recommended repairs and/or evacuation.