Waliv police arrest two, seize red sandalwood worth 10 Cr

Mumbai The Waliv police in Palghar district arrested two people and seized red sandalwood worth around ₹10 crore which was being smuggled by them in a trailer on Monday afternoon. The sandalwood was concealed behind sacks of onion.

According to the Waliv police, the sandalwood was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and being transported to Nhava Sheva port to be shipped off to a foreign destination.

Police officials said that on Monday afternoon, the Kaman beat chowkie at the entrance of Bhiwandi bypass received a tip off that a trailer carrying red sandalwood would pass through the road. Police officers carried out a nakabandi and stopped the trailer.

When the driver and the cleaner of the truck was question about the consignment, they failed to provide satisfactory replies, after which the police searched the vehicle. “On searching the vehicle, we found that there were several sacks of onion which were used to conceal 35 logs of red sandalwood,” said assistant commissioner of police Chandrakant Jadhav.

The police have seized the sandalwood and are now finding out the exact quantity of the consignment. The police are also finding out who had sent the consignment and who was the receiver of the smuggled goods.

“This quantity could easily fetch ₹10 crore in the black market,” added Jadhav.