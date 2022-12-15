Watch: Mumbai man makes narrow escape after a bus runs over him
The 45-second video shows a CCTV footage where the driver seemingly stopped the bus only when its rear wheels ran over the man's body.
An elderly man in Mumbai's Powai made a close save after a bus ran over him while he was crossing the road. A video was shared by news agency ANI which shows the bus runs over a man after it knocks him down.
The 45-second video shows a CCTV footage where the driver seemingly stopped the bus only when its rear wheels ran over the man's body. The bus was seen moving on a narrow lane where several pedestrians were walking.
However, the elderly person miraculously survives the accident and gets back on his feet soon after- to register his protest against the incident.
According to news agency IANS, the incident happened on Tuesday at 2:40 pm in Powai's LakeSide complex. A security guard from a local building along with other pedestrians shouted at the driver telling him to stop the bus.
In a different incident, another video related to averting major loss during an accident is also doing the rounds on social media platforms. It shows how a truck carrying cement on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway barreled down the slop of Khandala Ghat. The brakes of the vehicle failed, however, the driver survived the accident after it hit the divider on the road.