Video: Fire at high-rise building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area

Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:29 PM IST

The Mumbai Fire Brigade also said that had the building's firefighting system started automatically - as it should have - the fire could have been control sooner.

Some reports indicate the fire - a Level 1 blaze - is on the 14th floor of the One Avighna Park building, while others say it is on the 22nd.
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A fire broke out at a high-rise residential building in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Thursday morning. Four fire engines and as many water jetties have been deployed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

A Level 1 threat indicates the fire has just started and evacuation orders have been issued.

Further details on this fire are awaited.

Also Read | Gang sets fire to hotel staff’s residence after being denied food

In October last year a major fire broke out on the 19th floor of the same building. A 30-year-old security guard died in the tragic incident. The city's fire services later said the blaze may have been started by a short circuit and was fed by wooden furniture in the flat.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade also said that had the building's firefighting system started automatically - as it should have - the fire could have been control sooner. However, the fire brigade had to manually activate the system leading to loss of crucial time, officers said.

Thursday, December 15, 2022
