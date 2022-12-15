Video: Fire at high-rise building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area

A fire broke out at a high-rise residential building in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Thursday morning. Four fire engines and as many water jetties have been deployed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

Fire breaks out on the 22nd floor of a residential building in #LowerParel area. No injuries reported so far.



Some reports indicate the fire - a Level 1 blaze - is on the 14th floor of the One Avighna Park building, while others say it is on the 22nd.

A Level 1 threat indicates the fire has just started and evacuation orders have been issued.

Further details on this fire are awaited.

In October last year a major fire broke out on the 19th floor of the same building. A 30-year-old security guard died in the tragic incident. The city's fire services later said the blaze may have been started by a short circuit and was fed by wooden furniture in the flat.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade also said that had the building's firefighting system started automatically - as it should have - the fire could have been control sooner. However, the fire brigade had to manually activate the system leading to loss of crucial time, officers said.

