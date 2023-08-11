Morbe dam nearly full but water supply inadequate in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) owned Morbe dam, Khalapur, has water stock to last through the next 324 days but for the residents, this doesn’t necessarily mean access to uninterrupted water supply.

The city since Monday evening has endured nearly a 24 hour water shutdown. Providing uninterrupted water supply to consumers is proving to be nothing less than a challenge for NMMC owing to repeated technical issues arising in the pipeline. Residents aggrieved by the situation have begun taking out token protest to the headquarters.

On Monday, NMMC announced a shutdown to undertake maintenance and repair work of the main supply line between Morbe dam and Digha. On Wednesday water supply was again disrupted after a pipeline burst occurred at Ajivali Village.

“For the past 15 days water supplied to Jui Nagar residents is murky and this is leading to many falling ill and suffering from stomach infections. If this was not enough there have been repeated shutdowns being enforced wherein even the bare minimum of 25% of water supply provided to the area is now further restricted. NMMC is making residents yearn for every drop of water,”: said social activist Vijay Sale, and resident of Jui Nagar.

On Wednesday a token protest was held at the NMMC headquarters wherein residents from sector 23,24,25, Juinagar assembled with empty pots. ‘’ Unlike other nodes Jui Nagar population consists of lower middle class and the buildings are built by CIDCO so there are no underground storage tanks. We are entirely dependent on the water supply by NMMC for our daily needs. We are not economically sound to be procuring water through private tankers either,” said Sangeeta Patil , a resident of sector 23, Juinagar.

Residents ire against NMMC’s inability to provide adequate water can be seen daily on Twitter. Administration is questioned of its capabilities as over the past 4 months according to citizens a total of 8 shutdowns have been undertaken. NMMC’s failure to undertake periodic maintenance of the pipelines is observed to be the primary cause for the situation. “The pipelines and the overall infrastructure of the water department was laid down by CIDCO which is now over 40 years old so there should be a proper policy in place about maintenance and repair work to be done without disrupting water supply. I fail to understand what is stopping the corporation from taking appropriate action when the power to decide is now bestowed with the administrator and not with any political party,” questioned former corporator from Vashi, Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad.

Amidst the chaos is the allegation of the water department being hand in glove with the tanker mafia. Koparkhairane residents related to the system followed with every shutdown to ensure their societies don’t remain parched. “ It is now well known by the hi rise residential societies that with every shutdown we have to contact the ward office. We are given a receipt of ₹60 to book tanker services through NMMC. The tanker assigned is to be further paid charges between ₹2000 to 4000,” said a resident who wished to be unnamed.

Similar situation was voiced by residents of ghansoli as well as Kamothe wherein NMMC water is supplied through CIDCO. “ The situation is extremely dire especially for the past 5 days. There is absolutely no pressure in the water supplied. Tankers too were not available so residents had to use water sparingly. Most household didn’t cook and maids were given holiday so as to avoid usage of water,” said Ranjana Sadolikar, a resident of Sector 34, Kamothe.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the water department on Thursday has taken decisive steps.“ The pipelines laid by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradikaran (MJP) are now old and weakened.In Fact the breakdown of pipeline on Wednesday occurred because of the back pressure created in the line following power outage in Belapur,” said the additional city engineer (Water) Manoj Patil

NMMC Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has informed of undertaking major pipeline relaying work post monsoon. “ Through the 15th finance Commission the work to get a new water pipeline laid will be undertaken after monsoon. I will also conduct an inquiry on the water mafia allegations,” he said.