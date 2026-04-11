Water pipeline rupture sparks chaos on SV Road in Bandra

MUMBAI: A water pipeline ruptured at the Lucky Hotel junction on SV Road in Bandra west on Friday afternoon, triggering flooding, traffic chaos and disrupting water supply in parts of Bandra.

iMumbai, India - April 10, 2026: Road caves in after a pipeline burst at Lucky Hotel Junction on SV Road in Bandra, disrupting traffic and raising safety concerns in the busy stretch in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The incident occurred at 2.30pm, when a 24-inch underground pipeline gave way after the collar connecting two sections of pipe gave way. Dharmatejas Prasannadas, assistant engineer, water works (H-West ward), said the collar was old. The ruptured pipe, four feet beneath the surface, sent water gushing upwards, cracking the asphalt and tearing through the road.

Powerful jets flooded the arterial stretch, which connects the island city to the western suburbs. It also links up with Bandra railway station. The force of the water left a 6-foot-deep crater on the road.

Repair work was underway late into the night. “Areas fed by this line will receive only 50% of their water supply, which will be restored on Saturday,” said Prasannadas.

An official from the water maintenance department at the site said the pipe may have ruptured as repeated repairs to this stretch had left the road vulnerable. Adequate concreting around the pipeline may not have been carried out, leaving empty spaces. As a result, the surrounding asphalt or concrete may not have provided the pipe crucial support.

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{{^usCountry}} Barely a fortnight ago, a metal sheet on the street had caved in at a spot not far off, raising concerns over recurring infrastructure failures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barely a fortnight ago, a metal sheet on the street had caved in at a spot not far off, raising concerns over recurring infrastructure failures. {{/usCountry}}

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