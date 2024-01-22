Water projects worth 855 crore for Bhiwandi, Kalyan launched

Bhiwandi: HT Image

Three big water supply projects worth ₹855 crores in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi online from Solapur district in Maharashtra on Friday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The PM inaugurated ₹303 crore worth projects for the twin city of Kalyan Dombivli, ₹426 crore projects for Bhiwandi city, and ₹126 crore for Ulhasnagar City during the function to launch housing for economically weaker sections in Solapur under the Amrut 2.0 scheme.

Out of ₹303 crore, 10 reservoirs will be constructed at the cost of ₹48.45 crore in Kalyan Dombivli municipal areas, and rs 24.47 crore have been allocated for strengthening the distribution system in KDMC region. Similarly, 152.62 crore have been allocated for the construction of a water treatment plant and ₹77.58 crore for a dam in Mohili area in Kalyan. Civic officials said rising urbanisation and growing population in the KDMC areas requires strengthening the water supply distribution. The population in KDMC municipal areas has been estimated at 22 lakh.

In Ulhasnagar, a project of ₹126.58 crore was sanctioned in which four reservoirs will be constructed and water pipe installation for 114 km. One lakh new water connections will be provided to the citizens. Six lakh population of Ulahsnagar will benefit from the water project scheme.

In Bhiwandi, 100 million litres per day (MLD) of water will be provided under the Amrut 2.0 scheme at the cost of ₹426 crore Kapil Patil, Panchayati Raj Minister was present in Bhiwandi during the online program from Solapur. Patil said, “The water supply issue was pending for several years. Implementation of this water project will be done under the Amrut 2.0 scheme. The Bhiwandi residents will not face any problem relating to water supply for the next 30 years.”