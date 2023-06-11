Pipeline rupture likely to affect Navi Mumbai water supply for two days

NAVI MUMBAI: Water supply in Navi Mumbai is likely to be affected for the next two days after a pipeline ruptured at Adai village near Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

Navi Mumbai, India - June 10, 2023: Water getting wasted after a pipeline burst at Adai Village, New Panvel, Raigarh, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), a sudden increase in water pressure from Bhokarpada Filtration Plant led to a portion of the pipeline getting damaged at 11.20 am. The NMMC swung into action and carried out a 14-hour-long repair to fix the pipeline.

Sanjay Desai, city engineer, said, “A portion of the pipeline around 12 kms away from the NMMC headquarters was ruptured owing to the sudden increase in pressure. As soon as the corporation was informed about the fault, the water supply from Morbe dam was discontinued and the pipeline was drained to undertake repair, involving welding a whole new unit of pipeline.”

A new segment of two-metre pipe was transported from the dam to take up the works, involving 70 labourers. “As the base of the pipeline was ruptured, it was decided to replace the entire segment,” Desai added.

The civic body supplies 429 million litres per day (MLD) of water, of which 231 MLD is supplied in residential areas and 26 MLD goes to the commercial sector. Around 93 MLD is provisioned to villages and slum zones. Both residential and commercial zones put together, the NMMC supplies water to a total of 1,20,493 connections through a 1,118.86 km-long pipeline.

An engineer from the water department said, “Water supply is going to be affected for the next two days as the corporation will be able to supply water with low pressure only during the morning.”

Meanwhile, though former corporators and the administration issued an alert about the impending work, residents were irked over repeated issues with the water distribution.

Residents of areas like Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Airoli and even some parts of Nerul voiced their grievances due to poor water supply over the past few days. “Such breakdowns are happening repeatedly because of the poor upkeep of the pipelines, but the brunt has to be borne by the residents. Tankers have become a thriving business with charges as steep as ₹2,500 per tanker. The NMMC takes no accountability and merely issues a notice saying water supply will be restricted,” Sherin Kamath, a resident of Ghansoli, said.

The locals also questioned the poor condition of the pipelines. “The pipeline is rusted and even the line damaged on Saturday was extensively rusted. Whose to look into the quality of the pipeline?” questioned Madhukar Bhosale, a senior citizen from Sanpada.

