Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Water supply to be hit in parts of Mumbai for 3 days. Details here
mumbai news

Water supply to be hit in parts of Mumbai for 3 days. Details here

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:09 AM IST
The BMC has requested citizens living in these areas to store adequate water.(HT Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced cut in water supply in a few areas of the city in the coming days. According to a statement from the civic body, Parel and Naigaon will face restricted water supply on October 5 (10am) and 6 (10am), while Andheri and Vile Parle will face cuts in water supply on October 6 (10am) and 7 (till 10am).

The decision to curtail the water supply has been taken due to routine maintenance work undertaken by the BMC.

The BMC has requested citizens living in these areas to store adequate water.

The civic body said that water supply will be cut completely in some areas, while others will receive the supply at a low force.

The BMC has been undertaking routing maintenance work to ensure the city keeps receiving good quality of water in sufficient amount.

Topics
brihanmumbai municipal corporation chief mumbai water
