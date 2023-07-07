Water supply from Kharghar to Ulwe hit after pipe burst in Uran

NAVI MUMBAI: The water supply to nodes like Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Dronagiri and Ulwe is likely to remain affected till Saturday as a pipeline from Hetawane dam has burst at Chirner in Uran on Thursday evening.

water pipeline from Hetawane Dam burst at Chirner Uran, hitting the water supply in several Navi Mumbai nodes (HT PHOTO)

As per officials from CIDCO, a container hit the water pipeline resulted in a massive pipe burst. The incident occurred at 6.40 pm on Thursday.

“Emergency repair works are underway and it is likely to take over six hours to complete. Therefore water supply in Kharghar, Ulwe and Dronagiri will have some issues. We are working to ensure water supply will resume properly from tomorrow itself,” said an official from the Public Resource Office department.

No water was provided to residents on Thursday. Normal water supply is not expected to resume till Saturday. The driver of the container lost control of the vehicle and hit the air valve of the pipeline, resulting in the loss of lakhs of litres of water.

Residents have been asked by CIDCO officials to use water judiciously as the repair work is expected to prolong. Local associations have notified their society members about the possible delay in water supply on Friday and even on Saturday.

“Late in the evening, a video of water jutting almost 40 feet out of the pipeline was being circulated on social media and to affirm the severity of the situation, I had contacted a CIDCO official. It was then that the official informed that there is going to be a major distribution issue of water as the pipeline from Hetawane dam had burst. Society members have been asked to use water sparingly as it is unlikely that even tanker services will be available,” said Mangesh Ranawade, chairman of Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA).

