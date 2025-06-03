Water taxi from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport to start from radio club jetty

MUMBAI: In a step towards enhancing connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Maharashtra ports department on Monday discussed plans to launch a water taxi service from South Mumbai. Navi Mumbai, India - February 17, 2022: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar inaugurates Water Taxi Project at CBD BelapurJetty, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 17, 2022. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The service, which will operate from the soon-to-be-developed jetty at Radio Club in Colaba, is expected to ferry passengers to the airport in approximately 40 minutes. Electric water taxis will be used for the route, offering a faster and more sustainable travel option.

Currently, travellers driving from South Mumbai to the airport site via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) can expect a journey of about 60 to 75 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. The water taxi could therefore save up to 30 plus minutes of travel time, along with reducing road congestion and fuel consumption.

The proposal follows chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s directive during a review meeting on April 24, where he emphasised the need for multi-modal transport connectivity to the Navi Mumbai airport. He directed that the new airport should be linked by road, rail, metro, and water transport to ensure seamless access.

At Monday’s meeting, CIDCO’s managing director Vijay Singhal presented the proposal to Ports Minister Nitesh Rane. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), which falls under the ports department, will facilitate the construction of a jetty adjacent to the airport to enable direct water access.

Rane directed officials to prepare a formal proposal for the construction of the jetty and terminal, and to initiate the approval process with the airport authorities.

“The water taxi service will not only enhance connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai but also save travel time and fuel,” Rane said, adding that the service would be integrated with the state’s larger plan to promote water transport across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.