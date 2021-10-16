Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / We practise our Hinduism at home, practise nationalism once we step out: Maharashtra CM
mumbai news

We practise our Hinduism at home, practise nationalism once we step out: Maharashtra CM

Uddhav Thackeray said the greatest threat to Hindus is from ‘neo-Hindus’, and for the Shiv Sena nationalism was the biggest religion
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that, unlike others, the Shiv Sena’s brand of Hinduism is well known. (ANI)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 09:41 PM IST
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray once again attacked his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the second consecutive day. He said the greatest threat to Hindus is from ‘neo-Hindus’, and for the Shiv Sena nationalism was the biggest religion.

Thackeray was attending a release event of a booklet of the speeches of his grandfather late Keshav Thackeray, who was a prominent social reformer of his time. He was also known as Prabodhankar Thackeray because of his Marathi publication, Prabodhan.

Thackeray took potshots at the BJP comparing it with the seven blind men who touched different parts of the elephant and claimed that the elephant resembled the part they touched. “We practise our Hinduism at home and once we leave our house, our nationalism becomes our religion,” said Thackeray. “However, if some person from other religions tries to provoke us, then we retaliate,” he added.

Thackeray said that, unlike others, the Shiv Sena’s brand of Hinduism is well known. “My grandfather opposed the dogmatic practice and we have been following that till date,” he added.

He said he was proud to inherit the legacy of his grandfather and his father Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Thackeray also unveiled the website of the Bal Thackeray Memorial on this occasion.

